Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09-0.14 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PEB opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEB. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.