Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Buys 20 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Boote bought 20 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 742 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($187.68).

Pennon Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 753 ($9.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,366.67, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 723.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 690.90. Pennon Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 532.83 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 975.50 ($12.34).

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently -73,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($13.79) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 965.83 ($12.21).

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

