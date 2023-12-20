Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Buys 20 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Boote bought 20 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 742 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($187.68).
Pennon Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of PNN opened at GBX 753 ($9.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,366.67, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 723.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 690.90. Pennon Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 532.83 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 975.50 ($12.34).
Pennon Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently -73,333.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Pennon Group
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pennon Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to use the FED cuts to your advantage with these 3 stocks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Biotech stocks tapping into unmet mental health treatment needs
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.