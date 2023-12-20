PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PRT stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 170.73% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

