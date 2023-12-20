Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lifted by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PM stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 992,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
