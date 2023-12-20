PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.66

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.66 and last traded at $93.42, with a volume of 3628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.53.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $90.65.

Get PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.