Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
PHD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 29,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $9.48.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
