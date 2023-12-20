Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

PHD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 29,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 39.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,769 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 157,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

