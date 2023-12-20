Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 8th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PHD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 32,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 39.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 50,769 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 157,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

