Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 8th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PHD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 32,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $9.48.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
