Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,010 Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the period.

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $16.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

