Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up 0.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VAW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8,285.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 827,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $189.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $190.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.51.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

