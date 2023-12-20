Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

