Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 68,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 672,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,210 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

