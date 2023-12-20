Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 142,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

PHB stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

