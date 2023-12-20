Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $670,000 Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of MasterCraft Boat worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after buying an additional 139,923 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth $19,893,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MCFT opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $35.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.95 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 35,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $738,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,756,974 shares in the company, valued at $37,054,581.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 35,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $738,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,756,974 shares in the company, valued at $37,054,581.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.