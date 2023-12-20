Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Down to $9.51

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.22. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 36,493 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

