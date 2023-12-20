ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $20.87

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.87, but opened at $21.67. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 2,547,594 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,482,000. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,332,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

