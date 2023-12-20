ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212,752 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 2.56% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,202,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 2,755.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 877,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 846,343 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 849,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 556,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 844,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 365,961 shares in the last quarter.

PSQ stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

