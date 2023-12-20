ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472,130 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.38% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $23,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $149,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 185,636 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 172,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $2,107,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

