ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 48.1% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 529,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 171,994 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 15.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 281.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 28,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 0.0 %

TQQQ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,812,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,541,625. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.