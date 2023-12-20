Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Increased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,113 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.63. The stock had a trading volume of 260,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,077. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

