Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $325,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

