Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Get Our Latest Report on PEG

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,924. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 277.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $360,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,229 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.