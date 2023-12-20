Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Get Our Latest Report on PEG

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,924. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 277.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $360,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,229 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

