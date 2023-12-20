Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.69. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

