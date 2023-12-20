PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 2,238 shares.The stock last traded at $19.54 and had previously closed at $17.42.

PureTech Health Trading Up 12.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.