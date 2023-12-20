Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 740 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $797.60. 84,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,337. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $688.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.85.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

