Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of GD stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.97. 105,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.42. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.32.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
