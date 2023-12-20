Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.49. 283,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

