Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $5.06 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000. Aflac comprises about 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.39. 166,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,592. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

