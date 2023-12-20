Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $214.93. 214,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,489. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $214.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.69 and a 200 day moving average of $195.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
