Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,000. International Business Machines comprises about 1.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.20. 517,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,984. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.