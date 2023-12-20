Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,523 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.16. The stock had a trading volume of 923,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

