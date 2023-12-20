Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,206 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.65. 199,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,097. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

