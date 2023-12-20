Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $176.81. The company had a trading volume of 150,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average of $164.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

