Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 561 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CB traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.57. The stock had a trading volume of 163,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,440. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.55 and its 200 day moving average is $206.93.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

