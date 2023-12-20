Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LKQ by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 136,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

