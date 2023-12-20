Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 0.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $463.46. 206,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,709. The firm has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

