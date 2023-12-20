Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $3,618,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $8,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

