Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Dycom Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.