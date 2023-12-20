Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.65.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $340.56. The company had a trading volume of 550,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,148. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $346.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

