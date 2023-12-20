Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 121 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 112,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $170.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

