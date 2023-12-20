Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $705,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $489.00 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.16.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

