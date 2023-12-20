Raub Brock Capital Management LP Takes $305,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $148.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

