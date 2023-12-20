Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,284 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

