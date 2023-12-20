Raymond James Cuts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $65.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $68.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s current price.

UAL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Get United Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 412,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 382,700 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 67,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.