Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $206,765,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Raymond James by 214.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after purchasing an additional 778,644 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of RJF opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.19. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

