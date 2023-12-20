Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Decreased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

