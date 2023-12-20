Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cedar Fair (FUN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) in the last few weeks:

12/15/2023 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2023 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

10/24/2023 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FUN opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

