Regents of The University of California Invests $183,000 in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Cibus accounts for about 0.0% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBUS. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cibus during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cibus during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cibus in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CBUS opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Cibus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 7,056.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cibus, Inc. will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cibus news, CEO Rory B. Riggs acquired 517,107 shares of Cibus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $5,470,992.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,622,495 shares in the company, valued at $17,165,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

