Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,232 shares during the quarter. Reservoir Media comprises 1.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 1.82% of Reservoir Media worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 55.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

RSVR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,102. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Reservoir Media had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

