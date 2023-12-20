Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.64.
Several analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Revolve Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group
Revolve Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.03. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Revolve Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.