Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 761.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.03. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

