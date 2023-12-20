Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $425.45 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $426.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.18 and its 200 day moving average is $396.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

